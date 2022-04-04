Group taking aim at local litter problem

Goochland resident John Festa doesn’t mind talking trash. And for those concerned about keeping the county’s byways litter-free, that’s a good thing.

As a founding member of the recently renamed Clean Goochland Council (CGC)—formerly the Goochland Anti-Litter and Recycling Council — Festa and a small but dedicated group of like-minded residents are set on addressing the amount of trash that can be seen along county roads.

The group is citizen-led, explained Festa, but does list District 2 Supervisor Neil Spoonhower and the county’s director of general services Scott Foster as advisory members to the council. And while in years past the group maintained a focus on recycling as well as litter cleanup, efforts have now been shifted primarily to the latter.

“Though we certainly support recycling,” Festa said, “for now we are remaining focused on litter cleanups and litter prevention. Responsibility for recycling efforts has transitioned to the County.”

While the issue of roadside litter certainly isn’t a new one in many rural areas of the Commonwealth, the problem has risen to the forefront in recent years. Last year, several county residents publically implored supervisors to take on the problem, pointing out how the unsightly trash along the roadways was detracting from the county’s otherwise-bucolic landscape.

Basically, “our community is being destroyed by filth,” Goochland resident Cindy Matejka told supervisors during a March 2021 Goochland County Board of Supervisors meeting. “Our county is starting to look like a Third World country, and I can’t stand it.”

Some suggested tighter monitoring and enforcement would help prevent would-be litterers from tossing trash, while others pointed out that actually catching someone in the act of tossing a bottle out the window is no easy task.

Festa and his team know that keeping the county clean will likely involve a multifaceted approach, and for now their focus remains on spreading the word about the CGC’s upcoming efforts and recruiting members of the community to help them in their mission.

Among the council’s immediate goals, Festa said, will be developing contacts with businesses, churches, schools and community groups and linking up with with statewide efforts such as the Keep Virginia Beautiful program.

The Clean Goochland Council will also have a table at the upcoming Goochland Days celebration on May 7 to meet the community, encourage conducting neighborhood cleanups and offer take-home items for those interested in conducting their own local clean-up efforts.

Festa said the group is also planning a large multi-week, countywide cleanup in the Fall 2022 and hopes to award prizes to the community nonprofit groups that collect the most litter.

The current members of the CGC are Suzanne Coats, Karyl Cook (co-chair), Roger Eitleman (Keep Virginia Beautiful), Festa, Scott Foster, Delbert Horn (co-chair), Erich Krause and Neil Spoonhower. The group has also recently added Sargent Chris Jones as a representative from the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office.