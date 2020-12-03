 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GUSA Falcons compete in U12 Fire Mega Blast tournament
0 comments

GUSA Falcons compete in U12 Fire Mega Blast tournament

  • 0

Goochland United Soccer Association’s U12 Falcons boys team competed in the U12 Fire division of the Richmond Kickers’ Mega Blast 7-on-7 tournament on Nov. 21-22. Several of the boys had not played sports since last winter, but the young team progressed throughout the season. In the four-game Mega Blast tournament, the Falcons earned a 6-1 win over a Richmond Kickers RK Rec Bryan Park U12 team on Nov. 22. The coaches and players were grateful to have played a full soccer season amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

The art of kindness
News

The art of kindness

Young nonprofit founder’s donated art supply kits help bring joy to children in need

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News