Goochland United Soccer Association’s U12 Falcons boys team competed in the U12 Fire division of the Richmond Kickers’ Mega Blast 7-on-7 tournament on Nov. 21-22. Several of the boys had not played sports since last winter, but the young team progressed throughout the season. In the four-game Mega Blast tournament, the Falcons earned a 6-1 win over a Richmond Kickers RK Rec Bryan Park U12 team on Nov. 22. The coaches and players were grateful to have played a full soccer season amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
GUSA Falcons compete in U12 Fire Mega Blast tournament
- Staff Report
