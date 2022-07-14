 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GUSA U11 boys soccer win Ultimate Cup Tournament

GUSA

The GUSA U11 Vikings hold up their championship trophies after beating the Spiders in a 4-3 finish.

 Contributed Photo

The Goochland United Soccer Association U11 boys soccer team won the 2022 Ultimate Cup Rec Weekend Tournament in a championship game that went to an enthralling penalty shootout that went in GUSA’s favor.

The game-winning penalty came off the foot of Wyatt Babson, who launched the GUSA Vikings ahead to championship glory in a thrilling 4-3 final against the Richmond Strikers Spiders. On the other end, Vikings goalie Lincoln Seredni made the winning save in net to hold off the Spiders. The Spiders made it to the championship fresh off a close 1-0 semifinals win of their own, but their luck ran out when they faced the Vikings.

On the road to the championship match, the Vikings also faced the Richmond Strikers Hokies in the semifinals. The Vikings won it handily with a 5-2 score that sent them onto the final at Striker Park. The also won two games and drew in another in their bracket, defeating the Richmond Strikers Cavaliers squad 9-2 and finishing with a 2-2 tie against the Strikers Spiders

The team is coached by Ryan Boggs, and the roster features Wyatt Babson, Joey Vaughan, Max Nagle, Blake Boggs, Brayden Ford, Kaiden Ellis, Ramiro Mejia, Lincoln Seredni, Coach Ryan Boggs, Copeland Carter, Luke Pushinsky, James Laster, Jesse Laster, Jacob Moody, Ali Ganyuma and Boden Dewey.

