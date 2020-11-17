 Skip to main content
GUSA U14 soccer ties Rockville 3-3 in regular season finale
Goochland United Soccer Association’s U14 coed team closed out the 2020 fall regular season with a half to remember.

Trailing Rockville 3-0 at the halftime break, GUSA changed up the strategy and unleashed a fiery rally to string together three goals and end the game in a 3-3 tie.

“I couldn’t believe it – what a way to finish the season for both teams!” said GUSA coach Brian Boyle, who added that his players “didn’t get down.”

“They didn’t let the score get to them at all,” he said. “They just came out here to play.”

Jesus Gonzalez, Jayme Roblero and Sydney Jones scored the three second-half goals for Goochland, with Gonzalez hammering a long-sailing kick way over the goalie’s head, Roblero scooting through a groundball penalty kick and Jones footing in the game-tying ball.

Goochland ended the regular stretch 6-3-1 going into this weekend’s 7-on-7 Richmond Kickers Mega Blast Recreational Tournament. The U14 team will play two different Lake Gaston Soccer Lakehawks teams on Saturday (10 a.m.) at Hensley Park and Sunday (1 p.m.) at Ukrop Park. The Pride will also play an FC Richmond team on Saturday (1 p.m.) at Hensley Park.

