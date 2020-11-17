GUSA U14 soccer ties Rockville 3-3 in regular season finale

Goochland United Soccer Association’s U14 coed team closed out the 2020 fall regular season with a half to remember.

Trailing Rockville 3-0 at the halftime break, GUSA changed up the strategy and unleashed a fiery rally to string together three goals and end the game in a 3-3 tie.

“I couldn’t believe it – what a way to finish the season for both teams!” said GUSA coach Brian Boyle, who added that his players “didn’t get down.”

“They didn’t let the score get to them at all,” he said. “They just came out here to play.”

Jesus Gonzalez, Jayme Roblero and Sydney Jones scored the three second-half goals for Goochland, with Gonzalez hammering a long-sailing kick way over the goalie’s head, Roblero scooting through a groundball penalty kick and Jones footing in the game-tying ball.