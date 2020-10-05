GYAA, Goochland Parks & Rec, community remember Karen Hicks on Pink Out the Park Night

“It’s awesome that they were able to put it together and it’s for a great cause, and it’s something very dear to my family’s heart with losing my mom recently,” John said. “It’s awesome that they were able to get everybody out here and raise a lot of money for St. Jude.”

John also caught a ceremonial pitch in another game that was very special for him and his family last year in July.

It was at Comerica Park when he was playing for the Detroit Tigers. Throwing the ceremonial pitch to him that Friday night before the Tigers’ Pink Out the Park Game was his mom, Karen.

“It was really special – I think both her and I both got a little emotional there that day. Getting to have her on a Major League field with me . . . it’s something I’ll cherish forever,” he said, “and not knowing the future at that point and now looking back on it, it’s even more special.”

All proceeds, donations and concession sales from Monday are slated to go to St. Jude, which was near and dear to Karen. John said she donated every month.