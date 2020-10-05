GYAA, Goochland Parks & Rec, community remember Karen Hicks on Pink Out the Park Night

GOOCHLAND – Karen Hicks had three sons who came through the Goochland Youth Athletic Association, so she became a familiar face – and came to mean very much – to people in the program.
She was always at the fields, and she was known for always being positive, talking with anyone and everyone and cheering on the players.
And she did so while fighting breast cancer for the last five years.
She was an inspiration to her friends, family and community surrounding her, and she remained steadfast in her faith.
Karen passed away on Sept. 21, 2020. On Monday night, Goochland Parks and Recreation and GYAA, in a partnership to recognize October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, paid respects to Karen with a special opening ceremony on Field No. 1 at the picturesque Hidden Rock Park as part of their Pink Out the Park Night.
The pennants, base lines, bases, even the on-deck circles – they were all painted pink, and the youth baseball and softball teams who encircled the diamond incorporated pink into their uniforms in remembrance of Karen and everyone who has fought breast cancer.
Lynda Caudil, who is two years in remission, threw the first pitch in Monday’s ceremony.
Catching the first pitch was Karen’s youngest son, John Austin Hicks.
“It’s awesome that they were able to put it together and it’s for a great cause, and it’s something very dear to my family’s heart with losing my mom recently,” John said. “It’s awesome that they were able to get everybody out here and raise a lot of money for St. Jude.”
John also caught a ceremonial pitch in another game that was very special for him and his family last year in July.
It was at Comerica Park when he was playing for the Detroit Tigers. Throwing the ceremonial pitch to him that Friday night before the Tigers’ Pink Out the Park Game was his mom, Karen.
“It was really special – I think both her and I both got a little emotional there that day. Getting to have her on a Major League field with me . . . it’s something I’ll cherish forever,” he said, “and not knowing the future at that point and now looking back on it, it’s even more special.”
All proceeds, donations and concession sales from Monday are slated to go to St. Jude, which was near and dear to Karen. John said she donated every month.
“It’s something that – talking with Dad after everything that happened . . . all the money that she used to donate, he [said] we’re still going to donate it in memory of her,” John said. “Hopefully, at some point, we can find a way to control this disease a little bit better than we can now.”
Monday’s ceremony also recognized and honored GYAA contributor Katie Martin, who is battling breast cancer. She sat on the GYAA board for a decade, coached countless girls in softball through the program while her daughters were growing up and spent countless hours at the baseball field watching her son play.
Prior to the ceremonial first pitch, a moment of silence was held for Karen, and for all who have been affected in some way by breast cancer.
“This is just another incredible example of how this community rallies around a cause,” Deputy County Administrator Derek Stamey said during the ceremony. “In today’s world where a lot of folks can’t get along, Goochland’s a shining example of how folks can come together.”