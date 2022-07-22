GYAA Majors team heads to Dixie World Series

After finishing as the runner-up in this year’s state tournament, the GYAA Majors All-Stars team is heading to the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series.

Despite falling short in the state championship, their runner-up finish allows the all-star squad the chance to represent Virginia in the Little League World Series tournament that’ll take place in Lumberton, North Carolina from Aug. 5-11. Teams representing the very best of Louisiana, North Carolina and Alabama will also be in attendance. The All-Stars open the tournament on Aug. 6 with a matchup versus Louisiana.

The team played four games from July 8-11 during the double-elimination tournament, ultimately defeating Prince George in a 6-4 result, the Dinwiddie Nationals with a 4-1 score and two losses to eventual champion Charlotte County, 7-3 in the first game and 11-3 in the championship game.

The team’s roster consists of Nate Browning, Caiden Bilak, Colton Waters, Gabe Pruiett, Jack Jones, Seth Yancey, Eli Woodfin, Evan Bowles, Julian Lewis, Chase Adams, Landon Smith and Robert Pearles. The team is coached by James Woodfin, Chris Jones and Ray Pearles.