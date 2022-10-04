Habitat seeking prospective families for two new homes

Habitat for Humanity of Goochland County is now accepting applications for the two homes they are building in 2023. Construction on these homes begins this winter.
All of the following qualifications must be met before the family selection committee can begin to work with a prospective family:
Applicants must earn a minimum of $25,000 annually.
-They must have good credit.
-They must have a need for safe and affordable housing.
-They must live or work in Goochland County.
-They must sign and complete a USDA release form and email it to habitatgoochland@gmail.com
Once the signed USDA release form is received, the family selection chair will contact applicants to discuss their housing situation. The USDA release forms can be picked up at 2948 River Road W., downloaded from the goochlandhabitat.org website, or requested by emailing habitatgoochland@gmail.com. For more information regarding this process, call (804) 750-3125.