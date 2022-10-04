Habitat seeking prospective families for two new homes

Habitat for Humanity of Goochland County is now accepting applications for the two homes they are building in 2023. Construction on these homes begins this winter.

All of the following qualifications must be met before the family selection committee can begin to work with a prospective family:

Applicants must earn a minimum of $25,000 annually.

-They must have good credit.

-They must have a need for safe and affordable housing.

-They must live or work in Goochland County.

-They must sign and complete a USDA release form and email it to habitatgoochland@gmail.com