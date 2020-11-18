Head coach reflects on Collegiate's unbeaten 2020 season

GOOCHLAND – At the beginning of October, Collegiate girls tennis coach Allyson Brand said this season would be a successful one if everyone were to stay safe and healthy, improve in something and continue to come out and play tennis throughout the whole stretch.

The team more than accomplished its mission.

It completed every match slated for this 10-match fall season, which was shorter than normal and featured conference-only contests because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think it was great for the girls – I think they enjoyed the team part of it, the camaraderie, supporting each other,” Brand said.

The team stayed healthy and injury-free, save for one small injury for a few days at the end. All 14 girls got to play this year. Everyone, from the seniors to the younger players, improved on something.

Just to have a season – which can no longer be seen as a guarantee because of COVID – is a success in its own right.

But the Cougars made this year even more special.

They went undefeated (10-0) as a team, accomplishing one of the goals that the girls had set for themselves.