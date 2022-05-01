Health district grants aim to aide access to vaccines and immunizations

A new funding opportunity just announced by the Chickahominy Health District will be aimed at helping local community-based organizations to promote COVID-19 vaccinations and other routine immunizations.

The goal, according to Chickahominy Health District Director Dr. Tom Franck, is to help increase access to immunizations for those disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

“The Chickahominy Health District is seeking proposals from diverse organizations to support our goal of ensuring greater equity and access to vaccines,” said Franck. “Community-based organizations are essential partners in the public health system. We’ve been working together successfully in response to COVID-19 to protect those most at risk, and we look forward to continuing these efforts.”

Grant awards can range from a minimum of $10,000 to a maximum of $80,000, with funds available from May 1, 2022, until June 30, 2024.

Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis, as funds allow. Relevant activities by community-based organizations could include, but are not limited to:

-Vaccine education and outreach;

-Improving access to vaccines by expanding and diversifying opportunities for getting immunizations;

-Strategies for identifying and addressing social determinants (e.g. transportation) to reduce barriers to vaccination.

There will be a virtual information session for interested organizations on Thursday, April 28, from noon - 12:45 p.m.