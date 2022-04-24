High school FFA chapter will be honored for work in community

The Goochland High School Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter will be honored as a Superior Chapter at the Virginia State Convention in July, to be held in Blacksburg, Virginia.

The GHS FFA Chapter has 20 active members, and GHS Teacher and FFA Sponsor Danny Allen said chapter programs and involvement in community activities are the basis for the Superior Chapter designation.

“We’ve participated in community service events, including picking up trash, working with Christmas Mother, holding fall and spring plant sales, and volunteering with Goochland Cares,” Allen said. These activities, plus opportunities to compete and participate in career development events where students can focus on areas of interest, help students learn about agriculture and build leadership skills both in and outside of the classroom.

“FFA is a program that teaches students about leadership through agriculture education,” Allen said. “It’s neat to stand back and see students grow into young adults and become leaders. When you take a child to their first competition or first state convention or first FFA Leadership Camp, they come back another person. They become leaders.”