Hobbs earns recognition for her role in vaccine effort

Since the onset of the COVD-19 pandemic, Goochland resident Wendy Hobbs has worked tirelessly to help ensure that as many community members as possible could receive a vaccination.

Last week, in recognition of her efforts, she was presented with the Immunize Virginia organization’s annual award for Outstanding Contributions to Immunization Advocacy. Hobbs was nominated by her colleagues for the honor, which recognizes local community leaders’ contributions to immunization advocacy and community engagement in the state of Virginia.

ImmunizeVA, a statewide coalition of immunization stakeholders representing medical, public health, and nonprofit professionals, announced the awards at the group’s annual meeting on Sept. 23 at the Cultural Arts Center in Glen Allen.

Hobbs, who serves as the current president of the Goochland NAACP, said she was humbled by the recognition and glad to have been a part of an effort that has now seen nearly 85.5% of the county receive at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The goal from the beginning, Hobbs said, was to help maintain “a healthy community where people feel safe.” To that end, Hobbs spent the early days of the pandemic working closely with the Chickahominy Health District to help make sure that African American residents had access to vaccines, but also to help combat any fears of misinformation surrounding the vaccination efforts.

Working with local community leaders, ministers and health educators, Hobbs spent countless hours working to help residents navigate vaccination waiting lists and understand the benefits of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. She answered hundreds of phone calls, coordinated town hall meetings and urged those who still had concerns about vaccination risks to reach out to their doctors.