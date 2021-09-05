Housing issue in county deserves consideration

When it comes to housing in Goochland, we have a problem.

Or do we?

As with so many things in life, I suppose it depends on whom you ask. If you happen to be among those who do not struggle to afford a home that meets your family’s needs, you may be of the opinion that everything is just fine. For you and your family, having a safe, well-built home in Goochland may seem like the most normal thing in the world, the end result of a goal achieved with hard work and good planning.

For others, however, having a place to call home here is likely to remain a dream.

According to a recent study conducted as part of the Housing GVA initiative, a significant number of Goochland residents are considered cost-burdened when it comes to housing, meaning that they spend at least 30 percent of their income on their mortgage or rent each month.

Those facing housing issues include seniors, minority residents and young professionals who don’t yet earn enough to afford to live in Goochland, were the median home prices are currently among the highest in the region.