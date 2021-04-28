Iconic snack: Once hidden gem is now a grocery staple

I pass by the refrigerated section near the deli most days without noticing the seemingly unending selection of prepared side dishes. Rarely do I even notice the familiar logo that sits atop neatly packed containers of Mrs. Marshall’s Potato Salad.

I thought back to the first time I tasted what some consider the South’s finest potato salad rivaled only by its closest competitor, Sally Bell.

I was fortunate to have my first helping served up by Mrs. Marshall herself. But, she wasn’t the one responsible for the well-guarded recipe. For that story, you have to go back an additional generation.

In recent years, the iconic potato salad has become synonymous with all things Richmond, and the tasty treat is available at markets throughout the area.

Back in the early 1980s, the only way to obtain Mrs. Marshall’s potato salad was to go see Mrs. Marshall.

She ran a small shop on Strawberry Street and served the best ham biscuits that were lovingly heated and dabbed with homemade mayonnaise.

Coupled with a scoop of her freshly made potato salad, it was Southern cuisine at its finest.