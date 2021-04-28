Iconic snack: Once hidden gem is now a grocery staple

I pass by the refrigerated section near the deli most days without noticing the seemingly unending selection of prepared side dishes. Rarely do I even notice the familiar logo that sits atop neatly packed containers of Mrs. Marshall’s Potato Salad.
I thought back to the first time I tasted what some consider the South’s finest potato salad rivaled only by its closest competitor, Sally Bell.
I was fortunate to have my first helping served up by Mrs. Marshall herself. But, she wasn’t the one responsible for the well-guarded recipe. For that story, you have to go back an additional generation.
In recent years, the iconic potato salad has become synonymous with all things Richmond, and the tasty treat is available at markets throughout the area.
Back in the early 1980s, the only way to obtain Mrs. Marshall’s potato salad was to go see Mrs. Marshall.
She ran a small shop on Strawberry Street and served the best ham biscuits that were lovingly heated and dabbed with homemade mayonnaise.
Coupled with a scoop of her freshly made potato salad, it was Southern cuisine at its finest.
I became an instant regular and visited the small shop several times a week, always seeing Mrs. Marshall, and, in the early days, Mr. Marshall greeted customers in the small lobby.
Robinson Street still maintained a sense of neighborhood in those days complete with small family-owned businesses. Before supermarkets beckoned shoppers to the edges of the city, small neighborhood centers provided goods and services to all within walking distance.
The area was enjoying a revitalization in the 1980s, and a new group of Richmonders discovered the hidden gems of Robinson Street, including Buddy’s, a favorite Richmond gathering spot for decades.
And Mr. and Mrs. Marshall still served up their delicious potato salad from the small storefront until they finally took a much-deserved retirement.
Donnie Marshall represented the third generation to produce and serve the famous treat, often aided by his wife Mary Anna.
Since Donnie was a well-known fixture in the Richmond area, the devoted fans continued to make the trek to Robinson to enjoy the homemade delight.
The small storefront became a gathering spot for many of Donnie’s old Freeman High School buddies, and the unique flavor of Mrs. Marshall’s recipe was enjoyed by a new generation of Richmonders.
The Marshalls sold their business in 1996, but it wasn’t the end for the famous potato salad. New owners opened Mrs. Marshall’s on Cary Street and more Richmonders were introduced to one of Richmond’s best kept secrets.
Today, the Marshall’s namesake is available throughout the Richmond area. Devotees can pick up a pound to go at a number of locations.
The familiar colors on the packaging are an immediate reminder of one of those city institutions that stood the test of time and still offers an experience that seems particularly Richmond.
It never fails to bring back memories of Robinson Street and those warmed ham rolls prepared by Mrs Robinson and later Donnie and his wife.
The Marshalls made their famous potato salad in a small kitchen behind the counter, and the hospitality was served by a family devoted to the product.
Donnie and his parents are long deceased, but the dedication and hard work of a family are still providing Richmonders with a culinary treat as unique as Robinson Street itself.
And that makes us lucky.