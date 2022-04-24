In the garden: Smaller lawns a win for homeowners, the environment

Large turf grass lawns first started their rise to popularity in the 1950s. As power tools became readily available, families did not need a team of servants to have areas of short grass surrounding their houses. A post war trend of owning your own small home in the suburbs coincided with the ability to afford the maintenance of a front lawn.

However, over the last 60 years ecologists have identified that the status symbol of a large lawn isn’t great for the planet’s health. Fortunately, there are several ways to reduce the size of a lawn, help the environment, and make it easier on the homeowner through reduced maintenance. It’s always nice when a landscape practice can be a triple win.

Why is a smaller lawn a good idea? Researchers at the University of Delaware estimate that turf grass lawns cover 62,500 square miles of ground in the United States alone. That’s a large portion of the total country’s land mass. Positive things that happen when lawns are made smaller include:

nLess air pollution. According to the EPA, gasoline powered lawn equipment in the U.S. emits 20.4 million tons of carbon dioxide per year maintaining those miles of grass. That’s more than 5% of total US air pollution.

nLess harmful lawn chemicals. Lawn chemicals have been tied to both higher pet and higher human cancer risk.

nReduced ecological ‘dead zones’. Turf grasses are not native plants and cannot support biodiversity. For example, pollinators and other beneficial insects can’t use turf grasses as a host plant for their young. As more than 80% of songbird species exclusively feed their babies young insects, lots of grass means a lot less baby birds.

nLess maintenance work by the homeowner. Native trees, shrubs, and perennials are adapted to the local conditions and don’t have to be mowed. “Oh please, let me spend many more hours mowing each weekend,” said no one ever.

So how can a homeowner achieve all these benefits from a smaller lawn?

nConvert an area to trees and shrubs. Select a section of your lawn that doesn’t serve much of a functional purpose. If it’s not a pathway, play space, or outdoor room, that area of your lawn is ripe for conversion to a bed of shrubs or an area of tree cover. Select native species that will support biodiversity and plant woody plants at recommended spacing so they can stay in place as they grow and mature.

nPlant groundcovers instead of grass. Especially in areas that are hard to mow or shadier spots where full sun loving grasses are never happy, replacing grass with a groundcover can be the answer. Visit the University of Delaware’s recommendations on appropriate substitutions at http://www.ag.udel.edu/udbg/sl/vegetation.html

nUse non-grasses as your grass substitute. This idea should work even in areas that are used for functional purposes like a pathway. Non-grasses that can serve functional purposes include clovers (both red and white varieties). The University of Maryland Extension office recommends the following article about clover lawns: https://learn.eartheasy.com/articles/how-to-establish-a-clover-lawn/

If you are ready to completely stop mowing (or completely stop paying exorbitant money for someone else to mow), the University of Delaware has set up an example of a lawn free home landscape on their campus that you can read about here https://canr.udel.edu/udbg/gardens-plants/garden-areas/south-greenhouse/ . Because Delaware has many of the same environmental conditions as Central Virginia, their plant recommendation list can be useful for Goochland gardeners.

Shrinking the size of a lawn means less time mowing, less air pollution, and a lot less expense for lawn care. Three cheers for a landscaping triple win.