In the kitchen, age-old rules still apply

Somewhere out there, our Nonnas are laughing at us.

If you didn’t grow up with a Nonna of your own, have no fear. The same idea applies whether you had a Granny or a Nanny or a Nana or a Yaya. Did you have an Abuela? Then you get the idea. The point is, when it comes to the way many of us modern humans go about the task of sourcing, cooking and serving food, those venerated women who came before us might find themselves genuinely bewildered.

To be sure, the basic principles remain the same: take the very best raw ingredients that you can get your hands on, stir them together, add heat, and use that mixture to keep the people you love alive. What would throw our grandmothers off, I’m willing to bet, would be the rest of it.

The elaborate table settings culled from Pinterest. The recipe that calls for a trip to a specialty grocery store for an ultra-specific ingredient that you can only buy in a 3-pound bag even though you only need three tablespoons. The organic everything. The $230 pot. The oven designed by NASA engineers.

What on Earth, they might ask, holding up yet another kitchen gadget you bought and used exactly once, is this?