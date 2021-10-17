In the kitchen, age-old rules still apply

Somewhere out there, our Nonnas are laughing at us.
If you didn’t grow up with a Nonna of your own, have no fear. The same idea applies whether you had a Granny or a Nanny or a Nana or a Yaya. Did you have an Abuela? Then you get the idea. The point is, when it comes to the way many of us modern humans go about the task of sourcing, cooking and serving food, those venerated women who came before us might find themselves genuinely bewildered.
To be sure, the basic principles remain the same: take the very best raw ingredients that you can get your hands on, stir them together, add heat, and use that mixture to keep the people you love alive. What would throw our grandmothers off, I’m willing to bet, would be the rest of it.
The elaborate table settings culled from Pinterest. The recipe that calls for a trip to a specialty grocery store for an ultra-specific ingredient that you can only buy in a 3-pound bag even though you only need three tablespoons. The organic everything. The $230 pot. The oven designed by NASA engineers.
What on Earth, they might ask, holding up yet another kitchen gadget you bought and used exactly once, is this?
They might gently (or not so gently, depending on your particular granny) suggest that you could have grown those lovely and expensive heirloom tomatoes yourself for far cheaper than you bought them by the pound at the grocery store, and that eating strawberries in late November is just plain odd, especially when they have to be trucked in from another country. And what good is a ridiculously expensive pot if you always burn the garlic? You don’t need a special pot for that!
They might be impressed by the vast collection of recipes you have saved on your phone, but also suggest that being able to perfect five dishes your family loves is better than attempting a new one every night.
You burn the garlic every time passerotta because you are trying to do too many things at once. Slow down. Le prima lezione e fare attenzione. The first lesson is pay attention.
If you don’t have this one thing, they might say, just use a bit of that other thing. Fancy doesn’t always mean better. Don’t overthink it. Make sure you have an extra chair if company comes and don’t beat yourself up if things don’t come out exactly as you planned.
If you were not blessed to be able to spend time in the kitchen with your grandmother, that doesn’t mean you can’t still take these simple lessons to heart.
With the holidays just around the corner, I’d like to think their wisdom still lingers wherever there is food to be prepared or an empty plate waiting to be filled.
La cucina piccola fa la casa grande, they might have said. The small kitchen makes the house grand.
A delicious sentiment indeed.