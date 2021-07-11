Instrument brings back memory of great man

The old accordion rests on a small table among other artifacts in my sister’s living room as a silent, but solemn, tribute to the man who played it.
I suppose to some it would seem an odd accessory to display, but to those who knew him, nothing could better capture the nature of a man than that old well-worn Hohner accordion. Few of us have the distinction of being instantly remembered by a single object.
My uncle obtained the instrument while serving in the Army during and after World War II, and dragged it home with a collection of German beer steins and other acquisitions from his extended tour of the country.
He left behind a community of friends, relationships and memories of what he once told me were some of the best years of his life.
But to the benefit of all that encountered him, Uncle Dudley did return to Gaithersburg, Maryland, and his dream of returning to Germany remained unfulfilled until late in his life. But, the memories of his stay remained strong throughout his life.
We knew none of this as we gathered around him as children and begged him to play the accordion. On some occasions, he’d tease for hours as we waited eagerly and suffered a severe sense of disappointment when he would wander close to the instrument, but not pick it up.
And, when it seemed all hope was lost and the long-awaited concert would not occur, he’d scoop up the finely-tuned squeeze box and belt out a series of tunes, all recognizable.
In retrospect, I suspect his actual musical ability on the accordion was limited. It’s not an easy instrument to play, and, to my knowledge, he had no formal training.
His routine was always the same. He closed his eyes and searched through a few chords for a starting point, and then joined in with a melody tapped out on tiny keys on the opposite end of the bellows. His foot tapped like a bass drum as he performed his melodies, and the most patriotic of tunes required an accompanying march around my grandmother’s large dining room table.
And, yes, he took requests and somehow, could always devise something that sounded familiar to your request.
Although he always seemed hesitant to perform and, at some times, the expressions on his face were almost painful as he played a song,
Uncle Dudley played that accordion for hundreds of children throughout the years. I’m not sure what motivated him, but I thought in later life the accordion was his personal reminder of a life that might have been, far away in a different country.
Dudley maintained relationships with many of his old German friends, and, as a child, I remember him speaking of Fritz and other German friends.
I hope that old accordion maintains its well-deserved place of dignity in years to come. Perhaps, few will remember the story of Uncle Dudley and his accordion, but for the dozens of a generation who grew up with the man and that musical instrument, it will remind us of his kindness, compassion and ability to make special memories that last a lifetime.