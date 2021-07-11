Instrument brings back memory of great man

The old accordion rests on a small table among other artifacts in my sister’s living room as a silent, but solemn, tribute to the man who played it.

I suppose to some it would seem an odd accessory to display, but to those who knew him, nothing could better capture the nature of a man than that old well-worn Hohner accordion. Few of us have the distinction of being instantly remembered by a single object.

My uncle obtained the instrument while serving in the Army during and after World War II, and dragged it home with a collection of German beer steins and other acquisitions from his extended tour of the country.

He left behind a community of friends, relationships and memories of what he once told me were some of the best years of his life.

But to the benefit of all that encountered him, Uncle Dudley did return to Gaithersburg, Maryland, and his dream of returning to Germany remained unfulfilled until late in his life. But, the memories of his stay remained strong throughout his life.

We knew none of this as we gathered around him as children and begged him to play the accordion. On some occasions, he’d tease for hours as we waited eagerly and suffered a severe sense of disappointment when he would wander close to the instrument, but not pick it up.