It’s show time: After long wait, concerts returning

Well, it’s finally happening: After over a year of dark venues, concerts are finally coming back to Central Virginia.

As someone whose idea of a good time these days is a swaying hammock, a gentle breeze and a good book, I admit it takes a little work to remember back to those days when my idea of fun was a bit . . . louder.

The other day, while cleaning out a coat closet (not, for the record, my idea of good time), I came across an old t-shirt that had fallen behind a stack of long-forgotten boxes. Upon further inspection, I recognized it as a concert t-shirt, one I hadn’t seen in decades. It had apparently been back there for quite a while (did I mention I tend to avoid cleaning out closets?) but it took only a few seconds for the memories attached to it to come flooding back.

I won’t reveal the tour dates and cities listed on back of the t-shirt, or the three band names emblazoned on the front, but I would be willing to bet that if you happened to be a hard rock music fan in the mid- to late 1990s you would have given your last can of Aquanet to get your hands on those tickets.