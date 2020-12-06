Joy of legendary rivalry has faded but still remains

I’m not sure if the rivalry is getting old; or if it’s me that showing the sure signs of aging, but this year’s Alabama-Auburn game didn’t produce the usual intensity in this Crimson Tide household.

Make no mistake, no one here is complaining about the results as top -ranked Alabama sent War Eagle fans home with a more than noticeable frown on their faces in a contest that was never close.

The Tide recorded a 42-13 victory that wasn’t as close as the score indicated as Alabama fans like to say.

For seven decades of my life, the game has become an integral part of my memories, and I suppose it’s become less of a rivalry or hatred of cross-state rivals and more a tradition or exercise in jovial competitive foolishness.

But, for people who have more direct interest in the annual showdown, the rivalry remains strong and the weekend after Thanksgiving is reserved for the serious business of football. It’s a weekend where no weddings are planned, and funerals often wait until Monday. It’s the only event of the year that brings traffic on I-75 to a virtual halt, and causes arguments among people who normally live harmonious and peaceful lives.