Kate Smigelski's late goal wins Collegiate the LIS title

Seventy minutes into the LIS girls soccer final between rivals Collegiate and Trinity Episcopal, it was clear to all in attendance that the game would come down to one brilliant play that would pull one team ahead.

Enter Kate Smigelski, a freshman who found herself with the ball at her feet and the keeper out of saving position after an initial stop on a Smigelski shot-on-goal. In the 72nd minute, with eyes all on the freshman, and a golden opportunity to take the first lead of the game, Smigelski wouldn’t let the chance go to waste.

“I just saw the ball and took the opportunity. It was a great pass by Abby (Craig) and so I just took it to goal,” she said.

Smigelski’s goal would be the lone score in an epic defensive battle between two stellar squads as the Cougars’ defense made stop after stop for a thrilling 1-0 victory. The win was Collegiate’s third in as many games against Trinity, with the last one also being a 1-0 win on April 19.

Collegiate head coach Robert Ukrop said after the game that he’s proud of his team’s next-up mentality, having battled through a multitude of injuries to key players over the course of the season.

“It’s the next lady up, and they’ve been fighting hard over here,” he said. “We’ve got a good sense of team camaraderie.”

Despite the low score, Collegiate’s attack was able to create a few threatening looks on net, with a few coming from senior captain Keaton Rahman off set pieces. The captain, who will be playing soccer at Denison University next year, had one of her best looks on net in the 36th minute, when her 30-yard free kick had the power to get past the keeper, but rang off the top post.

Defensively, standout performances from players like Rahman, Frances Thackston, Anne Southworth and Virginia Ballowe were vital to halting the Trinity attack.

In the end, it all came down to Smigelski’s score, who Ukrop says has stepped up well in the final stretch of the season.

“The last three weeks, she’s really stepped up,” he said. “She’s taken more ownership on the field, she’s our creative player as the No. 10 who sees different things.”

After the win, Collegiate players Ballowe, Rahman and Addison Thompson were named to the All-LIS Team, while freshman Ryan Lewis was named the Co-Player of the Year alongside St. Catherine goalie Talley Applewhite, who was in attendance after making eight saves in the team’s matchup with Collegiate during the tournament semifinals.