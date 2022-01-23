Keeping King’s legacy alive

It’s always a challenge to help young people make a connection with history, and the task is made even more difficult when a particular historical figure has been elevated to almost mythic status.
Such is the case with Martin Luther King Jr., a man who accomplished so much in his 39 years on Earth and will forever be remembered as a Civil Rights icon and a champion of justice around the world.
I recently had the chance to ask a friend’s teenage children about their plans for the Martin Luther King Day holiday, and their responses were pretty much what I had expected: Video games, movies, catching up with friends and sleeping in were all on the agenda.
When it came to what they knew about King’s life and legacy, there were, again, few surprises. They knew he had fought for equality, that he had delivered the iconic “I have a dream” speech, and also that he had been assassinated.
After that their knowledge was somewhat spotty, which I suppose is understandable. While King’s legacy lives on, his pioneering work is now many years behind us. But while we still discuss King’s iconic speech, his legacy and his tragic final moments, so much else is lost. Perhaps the most important thing? That he was not a god, nor a man possessed of superhuman traits—everything Martin Luther King Jr. accomplished was done by a person as human and fallible as the rest of us. And here, perhaps, is the greatest lesson King left us with: Regular people are capable of extraordinary acts of courage, love and leadership. Seek out knowledge, pursue truth, love even those who mean to do you harm, and it is possible for every single one of us to leave an indelible mark on this world.
No one who sacrifices his or her life for the cause of freedom deserves to be forgotten, but King, most certainly, deserves as much as any other figure in our country’s history to remain a part of our national conversation. In an age where tweets have taken the place of oratory and self-righteousness seems so often to rule the day, could there possibly be a better role model for our young people?
Given this, I think all of us who are familiar with the life and legacy of Dr. King, either because we lived during his time or have simply been inspired by his work, need to encourage our students to learn more. We should be sharing our knowledge and encouraging meaningful action, such as getting out into the community and working on behalf of those in need. Instead of simply feeding young people historical facts and dates, why not give them the opportunity to see that they too are capable of making a difference in the world?
In the words of King himself, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is ‘What are you doing for others?’ ”
On the holiday set aside in King’s honor, it’s a great message for young people to hear.