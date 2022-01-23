Keeping King’s legacy alive

It’s always a challenge to help young people make a connection with history, and the task is made even more difficult when a particular historical figure has been elevated to almost mythic status.

Such is the case with Martin Luther King Jr., a man who accomplished so much in his 39 years on Earth and will forever be remembered as a Civil Rights icon and a champion of justice around the world.

I recently had the chance to ask a friend’s teenage children about their plans for the Martin Luther King Day holiday, and their responses were pretty much what I had expected: Video games, movies, catching up with friends and sleeping in were all on the agenda.

When it came to what they knew about King’s life and legacy, there were, again, few surprises. They knew he had fought for equality, that he had delivered the iconic “I have a dream” speech, and also that he had been assassinated.