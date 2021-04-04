Kindergarten registration going virtual

Due to ongoing safety concerns caused by the pandemic, Kindergarten Registration for the greater Richmond region will take place in a virtual, online format beginning on April 1 and extending throughout the spring and summer.

In order for school divisions to plan for the fall, it is critical that they have registration information in the spring to plan for resource allocation at each elementary school.

“In the past year, we all know that COVID-19 has been a stressful and challenging period for children, families and school divisions,” said Rich Schultz, executive director of Smart Beginnings Greater Richmond, a regional school readiness collaborative that works with school divisions regionwide to promote the importance of springtime registration. “This year, it is especially critical for parents to reach out to their school division in the spring so they can be connected with all available resources to address any learning loss and to ensure their child is well-prepared to start Kindergarten.”

Schultz emphasized that now is the time for parents to let their local school know about a child who will be arriving for Kindergarten in the fall. Parents are encouraged to reach out as soon as possible and complete the online registration, or request hard copy forms provided by the local school division.