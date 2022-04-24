Let Me Run program seeking volunteer support

Contributed report

This week marked the start of Let Me Run at Goochland Elementary School, and volunteers are needed to support the program.

Let Me Run is designed for fourth and fifth-grade boys and inspires boys through the power of running to be courageous enough to be themselves and to live an active lifestyle. “Running is a big part of the program,” Ashby Pond, program sponsor and a fifth-grade teacher at GES, said. “But it’s more about building relationships.”

Let Me Run will meet twice a week, on Tuesdays and Thursdays, for seven weeks. The program starts at 2:30 p.m. and ends at 3:45 p.m., and volunteers are needed to assist division staff on each meeting date. “At the end of the seven weeks, the students will participate in a 5K run,” Pond said. “You don’t need to be a runner to volunteer. We’re looking for people in our community who can support the program’s mission,” she said.

Volunteers help trained coaches combine exercise with fun activities and lessons to help boys learn teamwork, build relationship skills, create friendships, grow emotionally, amplify their self-esteem, empower themselves and others, and live an active lifestyle. The program nurtures and celebrates every aspect of what it really means to be a boy, and then we let them run!