Let’s not make this weird … on second thought, why not?

There were other oddities too, I suppose. For several years when my sister and I were children, our family attended Christmas Mass at a church with a prominent and rather lifelike nativity scene set up near the front. I’m not sure why the creator of this particular scene chose to do this, but for some reason one of the wise men was sculpted with his mouth wide open and his eyes shut, as if he was very angrily yelling. What’s worse, perhaps in an attempt to hide this, whoever arranged the figures always placed the furious wise man facing slightly away from the congregation and toward the fake cows and sheep in the back of the display. Naturally, my sister and I took great delight every year in coming up with background stories centered on why the wise man was angry at the cows and sheep, and what he was yelling at them.

I suppose some people might consider that strange, but it’s not like we were running around decking the halls with potato wedges for goodness sakes.