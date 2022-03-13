Letter: Leaders must protect local water supplies

Dear Editor,

Delegate Ware, the patron of House Bill 1200, recommended changes to current regulations that would enhance protection of our environment. The changes did not relate to any specific project, but protection of Virginia’s environment.

Yet, for the third year in a row, Green Ridge and their affiliates made the bill all about them and the proposed mega landfill in Cumberland County. It is time for our Delegates and Senators to wake up and remember we have only one environment and have a responsibility to protect it—this includes protecting our water supply. There are many things that affect our water supply that we do not have control over such as climate change, floods, and earthquakes. We need to preserve what we have!

Protecting private wells is a concern for all Virginians – not just one locality. The Virginia Department of Health website reports the majority of households in 60 of Virginia’s 95 counties are dependent on private wells. The number of households connecting to private wells is increasing faster than those connecting to public water supply systems. However, there is no protection for private wells as there is for public water.

Yet, it is a known fact, all landfills leak increasing the potential for contaminating Virginian’s water supply. Thank you Delegate Ware and Senator Hashmi for purposing these changes; unfortunately, the bill was tabled and did not get out of sub-committee. Perhaps some day those responsible for approving these types of changes will see the need—just hope and pray our lawmakers wake up in time! Do your part—help protect our environment!

Betty Myers