Letter to the Editor: Recent story on mask controversy did not accurately represent the facts

To the Editor:
I picked up the Goochland Gazette today as I noticed the lead story titled, “Mask Hysteria?”
As I was in attendance at the meeting, I did not witness hysteria. I saw impassioned speakers on both sides of the issue relaying their concerns. Maybe “a little perspective” is needed. The article misrepresented the events that took place at the school board meeting. The article focused mainly on one resident’s emotional story. She sadly experienced a death in her family. The data and facts were left out making it more of an opinion piece. What is the purpose of the Gazette? If it is the Goochland Gazette’s purpose to inform the local community of local events and information and this article focused mostly on one resident’s concern, you are doing a disservice to those at the school board meeting and Goochland community. You are not providing an accurate reflection of the events. For instance, Goochland Covid-19 data from this summer that could have accurately informed parents. Why wasn’t that included? Go back the last three months or even the last six months. The majority of Goochland has been out and about unmasked and living life but yet what are the numbers?
I provided the numbers at the local school board meeting but current data from the CDC seems to not fit the narrative. Is the media picking and choosing what data it puts out for the public? Only publishing numbers when it›s high creating mass hysteria about the virus?
Here is the data:
The CDC’s job is to present the data and then recommend what they believe is best for the general public, 353 million Americans.
According to the CDC-
Goochland has a population of 23,753.
How many cases have we had this summer in Goochland? 101 cases .004% of the population
How many hospitalizations this summer? 0
How many resulted in death this summer? 1
How many of the 101 cases are students ages 4-18?
Why isn’t this reported?
There is a plethora of science to show the ill effects of masking and its ineffectiveness in virus prevention. We have had death from suicide and the number of depression in our youth keeps rising but where is the concern? Again, I ask, how many children in Goochland, Virginia, the United States have lost their lives to Covid-19? Then we should compare to the flu we experience every year. Yet the CDC is forcing counties across the country to mask their children ages 2-18. This past week the Department of Homeland Security called out anyone who defies “Covid measures” as a “potential terror threat.” There are Goochlanders calling out those for freedom of choice as “extremist.” Perhaps “a little perspective” should be taken by them as well. Standing up for our rights as American Citizens, who desire the freedom of Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of happiness, the right to choose the opportunity and risk that are a part of living in this world, if this is labeled a “terror threat” than it is NOT an exaggeration to compare it to the beginning stages of World War II.
The following excerpt is from the book “They Thought They Were Free,” by Milton Mayer. The quote comes from one of the Germans interviewed, where he discusses why he thought that more ordinary Germans didn’t take a stand against the rise of the Nazi government.
“One doesn’t see exactly where or how to move. Believe me, this is true. Each act, each occasion, is worse than the last, BUT only a little worse… You wait for one great, shocking occasion, thinking that others, when such a shock comes, will join you in RESISTING somehow…
“But the one great, shocking occasion, when tens or hundreds of thousands will join with you, NEVER COMES. That’s the difficulty. If the last whole regime had come immediately after the first and smallest, thousands, yes, millions would have been sufficiently shocked. But of course this isn’t the way it happens. In between comes all the hundreds of little steps, some of them imperceptible, each of them preparing you NOT to be shocked by it. And one day, too late, your principles, if you were ever sensible of them, all rush in upon you. The burden of self-deception has grown too heavy, and some minor incident… collapses it all at once, and you see that everything- everything- has changed.”
This is no longer a “Mask Hysteria.” This is about choice. It is about freedom and liberty!
If you want to wear a mask, that’s your choice. If you don’t want to wear a mask, because you are vaccinated, then that’s your choice. If you do not want to wear a mask because of natural immunity to the virus, then that’s your choice. If you do not want to wear a mask because that is your choice. Individuals have the freedom to take the measures needed to protect themselves and their family. The point is... freedom means choice not force.