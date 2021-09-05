Letter to the Editor: Recent story on mask controversy did not accurately represent the facts

There is a plethora of science to show the ill effects of masking and its ineffectiveness in virus prevention. We have had death from suicide and the number of depression in our youth keeps rising but where is the concern? Again, I ask, how many children in Goochland, Virginia, the United States have lost their lives to Covid-19? Then we should compare to the flu we experience every year. Yet the CDC is forcing counties across the country to mask their children ages 2-18. This past week the Department of Homeland Security called out anyone who defies “Covid measures” as a “potential terror threat.” There are Goochlanders calling out those for freedom of choice as “extremist.” Perhaps “a little perspective” should be taken by them as well. Standing up for our rights as American Citizens, who desire the freedom of Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of happiness, the right to choose the opportunity and risk that are a part of living in this world, if this is labeled a “terror threat” than it is NOT an exaggeration to compare it to the beginning stages of World War II.