Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor,

I am saddened by the April 7 death of Colonel Toney Sanders of Goochland County as reported in the RTD on Sunday, April 11. Col Sanders was a good friend and a real Southern gentleman. We served together in the Virginia Army National Guard for many years.

Col Sanders was the full time officer in charge of the 2nd Battalion, 111th Field Artillery while I was the OIC of the 276th Engineer Battalion at the Dove Street Armory in Richmond. So we had frequent daily interactions.

Later in our careers, Tony became the recruiting manager for the Virginia National Guard while I became the information manager. I will always remember Tony’s great spirit, sense of humor, and his remarkable fairness in dealing with other people.

Tony’s death reminds me that I probably have one foot in the grave and the other foot on a banana peel.

Art Bachman