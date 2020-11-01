Letters to the Editor for week of Oct. 29

If we want a bipartisan Representative for the 7th district, Abigail Spanberger is the only candidate who meets that criteria. In addition to her other outstanding qualifications, she has shown herself to be in touch with the citizens of the district on a regular basis anShe has been ranked 7th in bipartisanship by the Chamber of Commerce. As a new Representative, she had the courage to vote against Nancy Pelosi being elected Speaker of the House. If anyone thinks that her opponent will be bipartisan in any votes, he or she should reconsider. He will be as partisan as his two GOP predecessors who did not represent the ordinary people of District 7.