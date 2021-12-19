Letters to the Editor

I hope that the incoming governor elect will take serious and deliberate action with respect to the current recreational cannabis legislation. In a state that ranks near the bottom nationally with respect to mental health, to have this tragically flawed law remain on the books makes Virginia’s new motto more like Virginia is for Dopes (or Dopers).

Hard to imagine how a Governor who is also a physician, who is committed to doing no harm, supported and signed this legislation into law. To whose advantage is this law? Some say follow the money. Will the state have enhanced revenue, or will the black market thrive? Will new agencies arise, such as the Cannabis Commission’s office, where the highest salary range provided is not for the head of the Commission, but for the diversity and equity official--not bad, if the purpose is to spread misery equally. Just look to other states that have passed this kind of legislation and see who gains and who pays the price. Where are the medical, scientific, financial and legal leaders in the state, many at state funded institutions, who have been studying marijuana’s impact across their respective fields on this legislation?