Letters to the Editor

Dedication of county first responders on Thanksgiving helped save local business
Dear Editor,
I just wanted to take the time to write a letter of appreciation for Goochland County’s hard working Firefighters, Rescue, Sheriff’s department and first responders. On Thanksgiving night, my husband and I received a call that smoke was coming out of the roof of our restaurant, Sunset Grill. A county deputy was driving down Broad St., noticed the smoke and called it in.
Upon arrival, we found the parking lot full of Goochland County firefighters and rescue first responders. A total of 15 people came out on Thanksgiving night to help with our situation.
What could have been a catastrophe wasn’t. The small gas explosion and fire in the kitchen was extinguished by our fire suppression system, keeping the damage contained and to a minimum.
My point of this letter is to recognize these hard-working individuals that got up from their dining table and left their families on Thanksgiving night to come to our rescue. When we tried to thank everyone, they simply said they were doing their job. As a small business owner in Goochland County, we wanted to recognize these people to let them know, they are valued and appreciated!
The next time you hear or see a fire or rescue unit, please stop and think about the hard-working individuals behind that wheel or in that truck that risk their lives every day to save yours.
A special Thank you to: Chris Jones, Eddie Ferguson, Jeremy Lee, Tony Gordon, Brian Moore, Tim Immekus, Michael Mills, Justin Pennington, Matthew Louria, Michael Trapani, Andrew Beagle, Paul Smith, Robert Breschel, Fred Carter, Daniel Coughlin Jordan Malpass and Doug Davies. You are much appreciated.
Leslie and Chris Whitney
Owners of Sunset Grill
Manakin Sabot
Incoming governor needs to fix new marijuana law issues
Dear Editor,
I hope that the incoming governor elect will take serious and deliberate action with respect to the current recreational cannabis legislation. In a state that ranks near the bottom nationally with respect to mental health, to have this tragically flawed law remain on the books makes Virginia’s new motto more like Virginia is for Dopes (or Dopers).
Hard to imagine how a Governor who is also a physician, who is committed to doing no harm, supported and signed this legislation into law. To whose advantage is this law? Some say follow the money. Will the state have enhanced revenue, or will the black market thrive? Will new agencies arise, such as the Cannabis Commission’s office, where the highest salary range provided is not for the head of the Commission, but for the diversity and equity official--not bad, if the purpose is to spread misery equally. Just look to other states that have passed this kind of legislation and see who gains and who pays the price. Where are the medical, scientific, financial and legal leaders in the state, many at state funded institutions, who have been studying marijuana’s impact across their respective fields on this legislation?
How will delta 8 THC derived from hemp — a psychoactive chemical also found in marijuana — be addressed? There are so many flaws with this law that the role of the Commission is farcical — the horse has already left the barn
Richard Carchman
Goochland
Proposed store would bring host of problems with it
Dear Editor,
Once again I am grateful to the Goochland Gazette for coverage of local issues. The most recent issue of the Gazette featured a story about the Goochland County planning commission’s decision to allow a Dollar General store on Rt. 6, where Hadensville Fife intersects River Road West. What in the world were they thinking?
First of all, the county is already well supplied with dollar stores. Anyone who needs one can find two on Rt. 250 (one in Centerville, the other in Gum Spring) and one in the Courthouse Village. We don’t need another.
More important than the number is the nature of dollar stores. A quick internet search brings up the following: ProPublica, 6/29/2020: dollar stores are crime magnets; Business Insider, 10/23/2021, a dollar store in Indianapolis, Indiana was robbed four times in three months; CNN, 6/26/2020, in Dayton, Ohio, 24% of commercial robberies occur at dollar stores. And closer to home: Times Virginian, 11/4/2021, Pamplin Dollar General armed robber sentenced; ABC13 News, 1/18/2021, armed robbery at Lynchburg Dollar General; Fox 10 News, Mobile, Alabama, 12/8/2021, armed robber held customer and cashier at gunpoint before fleeing.
The site of the proposed Dollar General is in a wooded area, adjacent to homes on River Road West and Hadensville-Fife. It would present an easy target on heavily traveled River Road West, with easy access to many local roads that are less well traveled. At present, this area of the county lacks a sheriff’s substation, so emergency services are delayed. Because most dollar stores deal in cash, they are attractive targets for robbery. Notice on the doorway, the measuring tape to aid law enforcement with height descriptors for robbers seen on security cameras. Is this the right business for the rural west end of the county? I think not, and hope the Board of Supervisors does also.
Thank you,
Linda Sasser
Columbia