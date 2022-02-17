Liptak’s heroics stun Lions in overtime

It took two overtimes, multiple lead changes and the heroics of a senior guard, but the Goochland boys basketball team was able to pull out a thrilling 69-66 upset over district rival Louisa County.

On Thursday, Feb. 10, the Bulldogs faced a Lions team that beat them by 22 on Jan. 14 and looked like a team that took that loss personally. Goochland’s focus on winning in the trenches played a major role in its victory, as the team focused on attacking the paint rather than finding open shooters on the perimeter, a style that the team focused on earlier in the season.

Another priority entering the game, assistant coach Kenneth Johnson said, was for the players to focus on uplifting each other when things weren’t going their way.

“Games like this, good things and bad things will happen so you’ve got to make sure you stay positive and keep each other up,” Johnson said. “It can go either way and that’s why I really stressed to these guys to make sure they help each other out and make sure they stay positive.”

The Bulldogs had four scorers finish the game in double figures, with seniors Gabe Liptak and Jarvea Cox leading the way with 15 points each followed by a 12-point performance from center De’Andre Robinson. Junior guard Jamason Pryor also added 11 points, taking on a floor general role as the team’s primary facilitator at point guard.

Robinson led the team in scoring early, adding 10 first-half points and showcasing his reliable mid-range jumper and presence in the paint as a glass-crashing big man. At the half, Goochland led Louisa County 38-30.

Seven second quarter points from Pryor also helped Goochland’s case. Pryor showed control as at the point, while feeding off of Cox’ aggression to the rim as a slasher.

At the start of the second half, the Bulldogs slowed down their rapid pace and drive-first style in favor of a more conservative approach, largely due in part to the Lions switching to a 2-3 zone in order to force the Bulldogs to beat them from the perimeter.

It led to a low-scoring third quarter for both teams, though Louisa County was able to gain a little traction by winning the third to cut Goochland’s lead down to seven entering the fourth.

Junior Qwenton Spellman led the Lions in the third quarter, scoring eight of the team’s 12 points. Spellman proved to be a true challenge for Goochland’s interior defenders. With the size of a nose tackle and the light feet of a running back, Spellman made Robinson and Omarion Quarles fight for every rebound and work extremely hard in post-ups situations. While the talented junior proved troublesome, those two Bulldogs were up for the challenge.

“They worked hard, they rebounded and they did all the little things,” Johnson said.

In that fourth quarter, the Lions stormed back from what was once a double-digit deficit to eventually take the lead. Though the Lions outscored the Bulldogs 13-6, two massive buckets from Liptak kept the score even. The Bulldogs had a chance to win with the final shot, but they came up empty-handed, leading to the team’s first overtime game this season.

In the first overtime period, Goochland found some timely shooting touch from deep, as Liptak and Cox hit the team’s second and third 3-pointers of the night. That shooting opened up the paint once again, as the Lions were forced to respect the Bulldogs’ outside shooting.

“We started attacking after our shots weren’t falling, and Gabe started knocking down shots which allowed us to go to the paint,” Pryor said.

A three from senior Evan Straley and four points from freshman David Robinson kept things even for the Lions though, and they managed to get the final shot to potentially win the game. Spellman received a clean look in the paint as the Lions drove up the court with six seconds left, and his floater at the buzzer nearly rolled in, but luck was on the Bulldogs’ side. After both teams had a chance to win with final shots at the buzzer, the fans in attendance were rewarded with one more four-minute overtime period.

Louisa County scored just one bucket in the second overtime, while Liptak made two plays down the stretch that ultimately decided the game.

With 16 seconds left and a running clock winding down, Liptak received the ball on the left wing and with total confidence in his shot, let the ball fly.

The star senior buried the shot, putting the Bulldogs ahead by three with the Lions regrouping for one last attempt to send the game to a third overtime.

Liptak would not let that 3-point dagger go to waste, and the guard stepped up once again by getting a steal on Louisa County’s last-ditch possession to end the game and send the student section into a frenzy that made its way onto the court.

“I just saw the ball in my peripherals and just put my hand out and got the steal,” Liptak said. “I didn’t hit too many shots in the first half, and I knew my team needed me to provide some sort of spark so I just tried to lock in a zone.”

With the win, the Bulldogs wrapped up the season with a 4-16 record.