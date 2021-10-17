Local venue enjoying star turn in Hulu series

Those tuning in to watch the upcoming “Dopesick,” an 8-part, limited series launching on Hulu Oct. 13, may just recognize a local landmark.

Goochland’s The Estate at River Run will be prominently featured throughout the entire series, which stars Hollywood A-List actors Michael Keaton, Peter Sarsgaard, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Rosario Dawson, and features episodes directed by Academy Award-winning director Barry Levinson.

The wedding and events venue on River Road served as the location for scenes set at the home of Perdue Pharma CEO, Richard Sackler. Perdue Pharma is the developer and manufacturer of the opium-based painkiller, OxyContin.

The “Dopesick” limited TV series is based on the novel of the same name written by Roanoke, Virginia author Beth Macy. The book explores the history of opioid use in America, covering various opioid abuse epidemics experienced by Americans over the centuries and then delving into the origins of the current crisis. The story chronicles the epidemic’s genesis in rural Virginia, and its deadly spread across America.

The Estate at River Run’s Director of Business Development, Bill Gilliam, negotiated the terms of the deal with the TV production company and then served as location director for each of the three shoots there.