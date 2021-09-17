Lockdown secondary, short-field chances key Goochland football's 27-6 win over Armstrong

Following another Goochland punt, Armstrong, starting on its 27, moved as far up as its own 31 due to a penalty against the Bulldogs and was subsequently held to a punt attempt. The snap flew too high, and while the punter managed to field it, he had to fall on the ball on the Wildcats’ 4 as Goochland’s Nik Cotner rushed in to check him.

A penalty against Armstrong halved the distance to the goal, and Jamason Pryor helped give his Bulldogs a 7-0 lead on a 2-yard touchdown run to the right.

The Wildcats finally broke through for a first down, but they were held to midfield with Pryor in the secondary denying a deep passing shot by the home team, forcing the punt.

“I think we got them out of what they wanted to do. They want to run the ball, and once they got out of their comfort zone and were willing to get out of their comfort zone, that’s a different game,” Fruth said. “They’re not going to be as efficient at what they want to do when they have to go to the things that they need to do.”

Armstrong had another high snap, and the punter was blown up in the backfield, with Goochland’s tackle giving the ball back to the Bulldogs’ offense on the Wildcats’ 33.