Luke Manno is regional medalist, and Goochland golf takes 3rd in Region 3B tournament

Luke Manno earned first place and medalist honors to lead Goochland golf to a third-place team finish in the Class 3, Region B tournament at Mattaponi Springs Golf Club in Caroline County on Tuesday.

Manno shot a 76 to lead the 55 individual golfers in the field.

Both Manno and his teammate Will Gravely will represent Goochland in the Class 3 state golf tournament next Monday in Abingdon. Gravely shot an 80 to take seventh overall.

Rounding out Goochland’s top four finishers were Michael Monahan (17th, 86) and Gintas Putinas (19th, 88).

Goochland tallied up a team total of 330. Brentsville District won the team tournament with a score of 313, and Meridian took second with a 324.