Made in the shade: Moss, ferns can help in low light

Homeowners struggle with shady spots in their landscapes. This is especially true where there is deep shade. Moss and ferns can provide a solution for these problem spots by adding color and texture.
Homeowners can spend money and time trying to rid their yards of moss, only to have it return again and again. Moss grows in deep to light shade and where the soil is compacted and acidic. To truly eliminate it, those conditions must be changed and that can be expensive. There is an-other solution: embrace the moss.
Moss requires little maintenance, is evergreen under the right conditions and never needs mow-ing. There are two types of moss: mounding and spreading. The spreading moss is low to the ground and spreads quickly from the edges. It is great for lawns because it does spread quickly. The second type is mounding moss, often found growing between bricks or pavers. It spreads slowly and is quite dense. Grass and weeds will grow among the spreading moss, but is not as likely to penetrate the mounding moss. The grass and weeds that do grow amidst the moss, es-pecially spreading moss, can easily be mowed without disturbing the moss if the mower is set high enough. In the summer when the grass turns brown, a little watering will keep the moss green. Moss does not have a traditional root system and obtains its water and nutrients from the air; therefore, misting the surface is all that is required.
To add moss to the landscape, select an area where some moss is already growing. Clear the area of weeds, leaves and debris. Harvest moss from an area similar to your landscape and from a source for which you have permission. Avoid harvesting whole patches of moss, rather take small pieces from several parts of a patch. Place the harvested moss in the prepared spot, tamp it down so that it has good contact with the soil and water in. Until established, water lightly and regularly unless there is rain and keep the area free of debris. Moss will not be able to absorb water if its surface is covered by leaves or other debris. Once established, watering is necessary only in very dry conditions. Without watering, moss may go dormant but will green up after watering or a rain. Visit the Virginia Cooperative Extension website at ext.vt.edu and read the Virginia Tech Publication 430-536 to obtain more information about moss.
Ferns also flourish in shady, moist areas. Their feather-like fronds or leaves are a wonderful ad-dition to any landscape. Though they do not flower, their foliage comes in a variety of shapes and shades of green. Ferns are happiest in light to deep shade and in soil that is damp, not soggy, and rich in organic matter. Choose ferns that are suited to this area (zone 7). An excellent source for all things ferns is Bulletin 987-2, Native Plants for Georgia, Part II-Ferns found on the University of Georgia website at extension.uga.edu.
Ferns grow either from crowns or rhizomes. Crown refers to the center part of a fern. Ferns with crowns spread from the center outward to from clumps. Divide in the spring when the fiddle heads (new ferns) begin to emerge. Gently dig up the fern and pull apart the new fiddle heads, being certain to capture some roots. Replace the parent fern and cover, without completely cov-ering the crown. Then plant the new ferns only deep enough to support the plant. Water to keep moist until the plants are well established. Ferns that spread from an underground root (rhizome) are even easier to propagate. Dig up the parent fern. There will be a spreading rhizome. Cut the rhizome where there is at least one frond developing. Then plant the pieces just below the surface so that the portion with the frond is just above ground.
Ferns need to be watered until established, but once established most only need water during dry spells. Autumn fern(Dryopteris erythrosora), Christmas fern(Polystichum acrostichoipteris), ostrich fern (Matteuccia struthiopteris), and varieties of wood fern grow well in Central Virginia. Consider giving mosses and ferns a try in those shady spots and your ‘problem area’ may be solved.
MJ Weatherford is a certified Master Gardener through the Virginia Cooperative Exten-sion and a member of the Goochland Powhatan Master Gardener Association. If you are interested in learning more about GPMGA programs or how to become a master garden-er volunteer please visit gpmga.org.