Made in the shade: Moss, ferns can help in low light

Homeowners can spend money and time trying to rid their yards of moss, only to have it return again and again. Moss grows in deep to light shade and where the soil is compacted and acidic. To truly eliminate it, those conditions must be changed and that can be expensive. There is an-other solution: embrace the moss.

Moss requires little maintenance, is evergreen under the right conditions and never needs mow-ing. There are two types of moss: mounding and spreading. The spreading moss is low to the ground and spreads quickly from the edges. It is great for lawns because it does spread quickly. The second type is mounding moss, often found growing between bricks or pavers. It spreads slowly and is quite dense. Grass and weeds will grow among the spreading moss, but is not as likely to penetrate the mounding moss. The grass and weeds that do grow amidst the moss, es-pecially spreading moss, can easily be mowed without disturbing the moss if the mower is set high enough. In the summer when the grass turns brown, a little watering will keep the moss green. Moss does not have a traditional root system and obtains its water and nutrients from the air; therefore, misting the surface is all that is required.