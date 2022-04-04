Making school policy should be collaborative

Anyone exposed to school board meetings in the last year is acutely aware of a wave of parental involvement that challenges decisions made by elected or appointed officials regarding the education of their children.

On the surface, it appears the efforts are noble, and who could argue that better informed parents with legitimate interests in the child’s education should have a voice on how those children are instructed; or what subjects should be emphasized.

Parental involvement has always been an integral part of education, a procedure welcomed by teachers and involved parents both realizing that interaction often enlightens and benefits the ultimate outcomes. And there’s no doubt that parents who are involved in their child’s education often produce students who perform better academically.

Some would argue that parental involvement has morphed in to parental control, where some parents want control regarding what is taught in the classroom and direct input in policy decisions.

One woman recently told local school board members that “parents need to be back in the classrooms.” That, also may sound like a good idea on the surface, but it begs the question, which parents in what classes?

It’s likely our educational community, parents, teachers and administrators are as diverse politically as the remainder of the nation, which seems split right down the middle on almost every issue.

I observed with interest as issues like mask wearing or other COVID-19 mandates were argued and debated or the rights of transgender students or Critical Race Theory discussed. It seemed on these or other controversial issues, there were enthusiastic groups of parents who either opposed or supported actions taken by school administrators.

Allowing parents and students to participate in these discussions is a positive process that seeks input from all viewpoints in order to achieve the best outcomes. In addition to public comment periods, many school divisions utilize committees and advisory councils comprised of parents, students and other stakeholders to gain input on a variety of issues.

Considering that input when policy decisions are pending is also important. Communities with active parents who advocate for students usually equates to better communication that results in positive outcomes for our students.

But, it’s also important to consider the positions of professional educators, school boards and administrators tasked with making policy in our public schools. Their recommendations are also vital and often come with years of experience.

Increased parental involvement should not discount the importance of elected or appointed professionals in the process, and their actions should not be minimized by threats of removal or other retaliation at the voting booth.

School boards are independently tasked with formulating school policy, solely responsible for all things that affect our students and how they are educated. As a public, we trust them to make responsible decisions and well-researched policy.

Should those officials be exposed to the scrutiny of those whose children are directly affected by these decisions have a voice in the process? Absolutely. Engaging in those discussions enhances policy making and allows a variety of views to be considered before decisions are reached.

The outcomes will never please all parents, and there will always be some who respond to decisions they don’t agree with with anger and ultimatums. I’m included in another group of parents who retains the right to disagree or propose alternatives, but realizes the final decisions are made by public servants, appointed or elected to represent the best interests of our children.