Market slammed by wind, tents destroyed

On May 4, after over a year spent battling the COVID-19 pandemic, RVAg Executive Director Lisa Dearden had reason to hope that things might finally be returning to normal.

It was a bright, beautiful Tuesday afternoon and she and the vendors at the Goochland Farmers Market were thrilled to kick off the market season, particularly after the devastating toll the pandemic had taken on markets last year.

Sadly, fate — and Mother Nature — appeared to have other plans.

The market had been open for about an hour, Dearden said, when she got word that a storm was headed their way. Though she had already checked to make sure all tents were properly secured and weighted down, Dearden began urging vendors to pack it in.

Suddenly, seemingly out of nowhere, a wall of wind broadsided the market, lifting tents and sending them hurtling through the lot.

The violent gust, which Dearden estimates was around 65 mph, injured several people, including one vendor who suffered a broken leg, and destroyed thousands of dollars worth of merchandise. Dearden suffered a concussion after being struck in the head by a tent, and admitted Monday that she was still dealing with symptoms related to the injury.