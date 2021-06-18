Master Naturalists to hold training class

Virginia Master Naturalists are volunteer educators, citizen scientists and stewards helping Virginia conserve and manage natural resources and public lands.

The James River Master Naturalist Chapter concentrates these good works in Goochland and Powhatan counties. The Fall 2021 Basic Training Class will be the first informal in-person member gathering in over a year. Interested in learning more? Outreach events will be held on the following dates:

Tuesday, June 22, 7-8 p.m.- via Zoom (RSVP to jamesrivermn@gmail.com to get the link)

Saturday, June 26, 10-11 a.m.- Powhatan State Park, Picnic Shelter 2.