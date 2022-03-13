Meeting will focus on plan to help Goochland and surrounding area reduce risk from natural hazards

PlanRVA, the Richmond Regional Planning District Commission, Goochland County, and a number of regional partners will offer an update on the Richmond-Crater Hazard Mitigation Plan during a virtual public meeting from 4 to 6 p.m on Wednesday, March 16.

During the meeting the group will review the draft plan with a focus on the regional and local mitigation actions to reduce the risks posed by natural hazards.

Goochland’s Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC), under Goochland County’s Department of Fire Rescue & Emergency Services, supports this effort and encourages participation in the public meeting. As it provides an opportunity to learn more about the needs of our community. They look forward to participation from our local businesses and citizens.

The region began the process of updating the multi-regional hazard mitigation plan in late 2020 and continued the process throughout 2021.

This plan must be updated every five years. Goochland County has been involved in this effort, along with its regional partners, to help make the community and region less vulnerable to natural disasters and manmade hazards.

The goal of the meeting is to review the draft plan and regional and local mitigation actions that will reduce risks posed by natural hazards.

Zoom registration is required in order to participate in the meeting, and more information is also available on www.goochlandva.us.