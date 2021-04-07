Moore homers, Lingle fans 6, Benedictine baseball wins 6th straight

“It felt good off the bat,” Moore said of his home run. “I didn’t know it was gone at first, but it felt good off the bat.”

“He’s just getting out here again, and so you’re waiting to see: when do those guys hit their midseason form?” Ryan said. “What we’ve talked a little bit about is just trying to get those guys as many cuts as we can because we figure: every cut that they get, every at-bat that they get right now, that gets them one step closer to midseason form. We’re just having to do it in a compressed time cycle – they didn’t have the four of five weeks before the season, and they didn’t have the first three weeks of the season, so we’re really trying to consolidate that.

“Hopefully, once these guys are out here more and more, we just get that consistency and depth in the lineup, just like the rotation,” he added. “We’re looking for as much depth as we can have.”

Corey Adams, who also drove in two runs versus Collegiate, batted 2 for 3 with a double and two runs scored against Walsingham.