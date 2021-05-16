Mother’s love still greatest gift of all

At age 44, my life was busily progressing up and down the ladder of success, centered on strategic career moves that would allow me to achieve the goals I so aggressively sought.

Caregiving was the furthest thing from my mind on the day I got the call from my mother informing me she had been diagnosed with cancer.

I took the news in stride, never realizing the life-changing affects those simple words had on my mother’s life, and eventually mine.

A credit to her tenacious nature and irrevocable spirit, she fought the brave fight during the first years of the disease’s relentless assault, and I went on with my life, only briefly interrupting it to take her to an occasional doctor’s appointment.

As the months progressed, the disease became more debilitating, and caring for my mother became almost full-time work. I responded by hiring a lady to sit with her during the day, fix her meals, and provide the support she needed.

I realized we were reaching a painful emotional intersection, where decisions would have to be made, none of them easy.

And the day inevitably came when she could no longer physically keep house, perform the daily duties of life, and needed full-time nursing care.