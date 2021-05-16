Mother’s love still greatest gift of all

At age 44, my life was busily progressing up and down the ladder of success, centered on strategic career moves that would allow me to achieve the goals I so aggressively sought.
Caregiving was the furthest thing from my mind on the day I got the call from my mother informing me she had been diagnosed with cancer.
I took the news in stride, never realizing the life-changing affects those simple words had on my mother’s life, and eventually mine.
A credit to her tenacious nature and irrevocable spirit, she fought the brave fight during the first years of the disease’s relentless assault, and I went on with my life, only briefly interrupting it to take her to an occasional doctor’s appointment.
As the months progressed, the disease became more debilitating, and caring for my mother became almost full-time work. I responded by hiring a lady to sit with her during the day, fix her meals, and provide the support she needed.
I realized we were reaching a painful emotional intersection, where decisions would have to be made, none of them easy.
And the day inevitably came when she could no longer physically keep house, perform the daily duties of life, and needed full-time nursing care.
My sister and I searched facilities in the area, none of which seemed right. Although cancer had ravaged my mother’s frail body, it hadn’t touched a still active and creative mind, and she made us promise to keep her at home for as long as possible.
It was then I realized that the most important question facing us was not financial, but emotional. Protecting my mother’s dignity became top priority, eventually leading to some life-changing decisions for both of us.
So, it was with great hesitancy that I moved home to care for her, taking a leave of absence from work and devoting most of my time to her care.
She made the job easy, and it wasn’t many days later when I knew I had made the right decision. Keeping a promise to protect her from the loneliness and desperation of a chronic disease, I kept her at home for more than a year.
During that time, we laughed, cried and faced the reality that faced us with a sense of togetherness. That’s not to say there weren’t tough and difficult days, much tougher on her than me.
Through it all, she remained constant in the one role she had mastered and dedicated herself to — being a mother.
After providing a lifetime of guidance, an endless multitude of consoling hugs, bandaging too many skinned knees to count and almost never eating a meal sitting down, she provided her final and greatest gift of all: love in the face of adversity.
Those final months allowed me to tie all the loose ends, to get answers to those final few questions I had.