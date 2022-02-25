Multiple Bulldogs impress at 3B track regionals

Goochland’s track and field team will have multiple athletes continue their seasons after regionals, with the team seeing plenty of big time performances at the VHSL 3B Region Indoor Track Championships. The regional championships were held at Woodberry Forest School on Feb. 19.

With regional athletes required to finish in the top 3 of both individual and relay events, Goochland finished with three individual competitors and one relay team in the top 3.

The biggest Bulldogs standout was junior Tyler Black, who finished in first place of the pole vault competition. Black has long been a standout in the competition, winning last year’s regionals with a 13-foot, 6-inch result. This year, Black managed to do even better, posting a result of 14 feet even.

This will be Black’s third straight year entering states. As a freshman, he placed sixth in the competition with a mark of 12-6, but won the entire event outright in his sophomore year with a vault of 13 feet. He’ll look to defend his title after beating his own mark significantly in this year’s regional competition.

In the boys high jump event, sophomore Derek Pierce earned second place to get into states, posting a 5-foot, 6-inch jump. He was just an inch off from first place finisher Lawrence LaSasso, a sophomore from Culpeper County.

Pierce nearly made states in the 55-meter dash as well, but finished in fifth place in the event. Running in the fourth heat alongside three of the top-4 finishers, Pierce gave a great effort to reach states, but his 6.98-second result was just shy of placing him in the top-3. It was a true photo finish in the event, with Skyline senior Logan Bailey edging out Maggie Walker senior Trevor Lundgren by .07 seconds to win first place with a result of 6.72 seconds.

In Pierce’s previous race at Louisa County on Feb. 8, Pierce finished in first by running the dash in 6.84 seconds.

Sophomore Jadelyn Taylor will also be representing Goochland at states in the 55-meter hurdles competition after finishing second at Woodberry. Finishing in 9.69 seconds, Taylor was 0.21 seconds behind the first place winner, Maggie Walker senior Hanna Ngai.

The 4x200 meter relay was also one that Bulldogs finished well in, with its group finishing in third place among five schools. Goochland’s relay team hit the finish line at 1 minute, 57.56 seconds, with Maggie Walker taking first place with a 1:54.54 finish.

Though junior Amore Jackson didn’t have a top-3 finish, she also represented Goochland well, placing fourth in the long jump at 14-10.75 and sixth in the 55-meter dash at 8.04 seconds.

Senior Isaac Bustos also placed fifth in the 300-meter dash at 38.99 seconds while junior David Johnson turned in a fifth place result in the 1000-meter run with a time of 3:05.92.

The Bulldogs heading to states will have ample time to prepare for the VHSL Class 3 State Championships, which take place at Liberty University on Feb. 28.