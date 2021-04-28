Need for blood expected to increase as we return to ‘normal’

From one needle to the next, my right arm isn’t very happy with me right now.

After recently getting my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, I decided to give blood during an American Red Cross Blood Drive held April 6 in Powhatan. I used to be a fairly regular donor but will readily admit this was the first time I have given blood since before the pandemic.

Preparation actually started before it was time to donate. The Red Cross asks that people get ready by getting a good night’s sleep the night before donating, eating healthy foods, and drinking extra liquids.

My appointment was at 3:30 p.m., and I showed up on time. A smiling woman greeted me when I walked through the front door, signed me in, and took my temperature. Then she showed me inside a larger room where the blood drive was being held since the Red Cross is currently not sending out its bloodmobiles.

After I was fully checked in, I was taken over to one of the donation beds and my arm readied by a cheerful woman named Amanda. She completed the process pretty quickly and mostly painlessly.

Before I knew it, I was walking back out the door with a packet of Nutter Butters, a too-tight bandage around my arm, and the knowledge that I had done something to help people in my community.