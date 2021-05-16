Neighbors team up in support of GoochlandCares

The five neighborhoods in Goochland County built by Eagle Construction of Virginia are participating in a challenge to see which neighborhood can raise the most money for GoochlandCares, May 15- May 23. In the past the Parke at Centerville, The Parke at Manakin Woods, The Parke at Saddlecreek, Parkside Village, and Readers Branch have each donated generously to GoochlandCares which provides a lifeline of critical services to the most vulnerable in Goochland County.

This year, being a very challenging year due to the pandemic, the neighborhoods have decided to up the ante and raise more money than ever to support GoochlandCares. Your contributions will go directly to provide relief in areas of greatest need. They will keep the shelves stocked in the Food Pantry, make critical safety repairs to client’s homes, prevent clients from facing eviction or utility service shut off and assist those living with fear and abuse.

2020 is finally behind us. But it is not over. Hurt is still here. Hunger is still here. Homelessness is still here. As we move froward through 2021, there is still a lot of uncertainty. But one We are pleased to note that Eagle has kickstarted this fundraiser, with a $500 donation.