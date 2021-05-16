New platform allows improved access to local public meetings

This webcasting feature is compatible with multiple platforms including Apple, Android, and other popular devices. You can now watch and experience the meetings in a streamlined manner while on the go.

“Goochland County is excited to announce the implementation of new meeting streaming software that will provide a new and improved consistency and experience for citizens who watch our public meetings live or via archived recordings,” said John Lumpkins, Chairman of the Goochland County Board of Supervisors. “Transparency is important for Goochland as we conduct business, this new resource enhances the transparency of our public meetings.

Swagit is known for their ability to provide streaming and content management solutions with a cost-effective, convenient means to engage the local community.

The implementation of the new meeting streaming software will streamline and provide consistency throughout public meetings of Goochland County including meetings of the Board of Supervisors, Planning Commission, Economic Development Authority and School Board.