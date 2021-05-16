New platform allows improved access to local public meetings

Goochland County hs announced a new streaming service for every County public meeting, meaning anyone can now watch Board of Supervisors, Planning Commission, Economic Development Authority, and School Board meetings online in a new and improved format.
The new streaming software from Swagit Productions, LLC (Swagit) provides a comprehensive platform for citizens to watch meetings live, view archived meetings, and access meeting transcripts.
Meetings are also indexed so viewers can navigate between different agenda points, and view the meetings on computers, laptops, or mobile devices.
Meetings may be viewed at the following locations:
nGoochland County Meetings: https://www.goochlandva.us/1154/County-Meetings
nGoochland School Board Meetings: http://goochlandschools.org/school-board-meeting-live-stream/
All Board of Supervisors, Planning Commission, Economic Development Authority, and School Board meetings will be archived and accessible for on-demand viewing. Once archived, the on-demand feature allows for viewers to choose which meeting agenda items, or conversations, they wish to watch and then go directly to that video segment. A transcript is created by voice to text technology, allowing citizens to search the archives for the spoken word in a meeting which is synced to the video.
This webcasting feature is compatible with multiple platforms including Apple, Android, and other popular devices. You can now watch and experience the meetings in a streamlined manner while on the go.
“Goochland County is excited to announce the implementation of new meeting streaming software that will provide a new and improved consistency and experience for citizens who watch our public meetings live or via archived recordings,” said John Lumpkins, Chairman of the Goochland County Board of Supervisors. “Transparency is important for Goochland as we conduct business, this new resource enhances the transparency of our public meetings.
Swagit is known for their ability to provide streaming and content management solutions with a cost-effective, convenient means to engage the local community.
The implementation of the new meeting streaming software will streamline and provide consistency throughout public meetings of Goochland County including meetings of the Board of Supervisors, Planning Commission, Economic Development Authority and School Board.
In addition to the new and improved streaming experience, Goochland County is pleased to announce a new Bluetooth based Assisted Listening system to assist citizens who attend public meetings in person. The Assisted Listening system works with County-provided Headsets, devices that work with any hearing aid that has a T coil setting, or by using an App named “Wavecast.” Detailed instructions are in the back of the Board of Supervisors meeting room at the County Administration Building and on the Board of Supervisors page of the County’s website (www.goochlandva.us).