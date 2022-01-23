Newman tapped as new school board chair

At their annual reorganizational meeting on Jan. 11, the Goochland County School Board elected C. Michael Newman as chair and Sandra Barefoot-Reid as vice chair.
Newman represents District 4 and has served on the school board since January 2020. Barefoot-Reid represents District 1 and has also served on the school board since January 2020.
In addition to naming new leadership, the board also named members to committees and other board responsibilities.
Barefoot-Reid will serve on the School Health Advisory Committee, CTE Advisory Committee, and the Special Education Advisory Committee.
District 2 representative Angela S. Allen will serve on the Facilities and Safety Advisory Committee, Gifted Advisory Committee, STEM Advisory Committee.
District 3 representative Karen R. Horn will serve on the Blue Ridge Virtual Governor’s School Board, Advisory Committee for Equity in Education.
District 5 representative John D. Wright will serve on the Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School committee.
In addition to his duties as the board’s new chair, Newman will serve on the Facilities and Safety Advisory Committee, the Goochland Education Foundation and on the Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School committee as an alternate.
The board also approved a meeting calendar for 2022 and reaffirmed their intent to follow the Goochland County School Board Code of Ethics. Both the 2022 meeting calendar and the Code of Ethics are available to the public on the Jan. 11 agenda on the GCPS website at https://shorturl.at/pqvPZ.