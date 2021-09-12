A relative. A pilot. A recovery worker. Three residents share what they remember about Sept. 11, 2001

* * *

Jeff Ottaviano

Goochland resident Jeff Ottaviano, a former commercial pilot, had just wrapped up a four-day trip when he awoke on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001 to the news that a plane had flown directly into the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

As the tragedies unfolded, Ottaviano, who was flying regional jets for Delta Airlines out of Boston at the time, began to understand that few things about his job were ever going to be the same. Although airlines were back to flying passengers again less than a week after the attacks, pilots and their crews now faced a host of new concerns without much guidance on how to address them.

“In the past, if someone tried to hijack my plane, I would have put on my Captain’s hat and come out and talked to them and taken them where they wanted to go,” he said. In the chaotic weeks and months after Sept. 11, 2001, Ottaviano says, he and his first officer had to devise new protocols with little input from the Federal Aviation Administration.

He remembers telling the first officer and flight attendants assigned to his flights that the pilots would protect the cockpit by any means necessary, and should they be attacked in flight they would take the plane down rather than have it be used as a weapon.