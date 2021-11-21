 Skip to main content
Allen sworn in as District 2 School Board representative
Allen sworn in as District 2 School Board representative

Allen

Goochland’s new District 2 School Board representative Angela Allen, here with her husband Philip and daughter Bayleigh, took the oath of office on Nov. 8 at the Goochland School Board office. Allen won a special election on Nov. 2 to fill the seat left vacant by the death of William Quarles last February.

Angela Allen was sworn in on Nov. 8 as the Goochland County School Board Representative for District 2, having been elected to the position in the Nov. 2, 2021 General Election.

“I am truly humbled by the trust the voters have placed in me to represent the citizens of District 2 as their school board member,” Allen said. “It will be the highest honor of my life when I take the oath of office to uphold the U.S. and Virginia Constitutions. I fully embrace our school division’s mission to maximize the potential of every learner and will seek opportunities to build on the excellent work being done for the benefit of all students, families and staff.”

Karen Horn, school board chair, extended a warm welcome to her new fellow board member.

“Mrs. Allen chose to use a red apple, the universal symbol of knowledge and education, on her campaign signs and documents,” Horn pointed out. “The apple will now symbolize the knowledge she brings to the work of the Goochland School Board, the knowledge she will gain while in service to our community, and the positive impact she can make on our children’s education as we advocate for students, staff and families.”

“Mrs. Allen’s experiences and her deep roots in the community will be a great addition to the board,” said Jeremy Raley, Ed.D., division superintendent. “I am looking forward to the contributions she will make toward fulfilling the mission of GCPS and building upon the excellence of our community’s schools.”

Allen brings more than 25 years of professional experience in project management, solutions architecture and people leadership, all of which will be an asset as she represents the citizens of District 2. She has been employed by both Fortune 500 companies and small businesses, locally and internationally. Allen holds a Bachelor of Administrative Studies degree from York University in Toronto, Canada.

“My goal is to ensure all voices of District 2 are represented in the decision-making process for our school division. I will work diligently to listen intently, collaborate openly and partner broadly, as we strive to achieve the best outcomes for every student,” Allen said. “I look forward to bringing my experience and the valued perspectives of my community to advance academic opportunities, CTE programs and Special Education services. I want to acknowledge the exceptional work that has been done by our school board, administration, teachers and all who have preceded me in this role.”

A proud Goochland native, Allen’s Goochland family lineage is four generations strong. Happily married to her high school sweetheart, both she and her husband are graduates of Goochland High School (GHS) and their daughter Bayleigh is a senior at GHS. Allen has volunteered with the Goochland Middle and High School swim teams, Goochland YMCA Strategic Advisory Committee, Habitat for Humanity, Ragland Memorial Baptist Church, and Junior Achievement of Virginia, among other organizations.

Her passion to serve has also led her on three international mission trips and to mentor students in the Partnership for the Future program.

