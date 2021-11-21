Allen sworn in as District 2 School Board representative

Angela Allen was sworn in on Nov. 8 as the Goochland County School Board Representative for District 2, having been elected to the position in the Nov. 2, 2021 General Election.

“I am truly humbled by the trust the voters have placed in me to represent the citizens of District 2 as their school board member,” Allen said. “It will be the highest honor of my life when I take the oath of office to uphold the U.S. and Virginia Constitutions. I fully embrace our school division’s mission to maximize the potential of every learner and will seek opportunities to build on the excellent work being done for the benefit of all students, families and staff.”

Karen Horn, school board chair, extended a warm welcome to her new fellow board member.

“Mrs. Allen chose to use a red apple, the universal symbol of knowledge and education, on her campaign signs and documents,” Horn pointed out. “The apple will now symbolize the knowledge she brings to the work of the Goochland School Board, the knowledge she will gain while in service to our community, and the positive impact she can make on our children’s education as we advocate for students, staff and families.”