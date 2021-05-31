Animal fund renamed in memory of late county supervisor

Goochland Pet Lovers’ (GPL) Good Neighbor Fund has been renamed in Memory of William E. Quarles, Jr. who served as a board member for Goochland Pet Lovers. The new name and logo were unveiled on May 20 during a celebration event attended by family, friends, and colleagues of the Quarles family.

Quarles served Goochland County in many ways, including as a Supervisor, Commissioner, School Board Member, and community volunteer. In everything he did, advocating for those of the Goochland community was his top priority. During his time on the board of Goochland Pet Lovers, he pushed for outreach by the organization into all areas of the county.

“Many times after a board meeting, William would come up to me. He would always ask how my family was as he had worked with my father. Then we would proceed to discuss ideas how GPL could provide a helping hand to Goochland citizens. The Good Neighbor Fund does just that- provides a helping hand- and there is no better person for the fund to be named for,” states Sarah Marshall, GPL Board Member. “When the board was thinking of how we could possibly honor William, we immediately thought of the school system. The CTE students created the most beautiful plaque for us to present the new logo to the Quarles family.”