As school year begins, remain aware of bus laws

As children across Goochland head back to school, area drivers are once again being urged to use an extra measure of caution when heading to work in the morning or running errands in the afternoon. It only takes a moment, after all, for tragedy to occur, and a few seconds of inattention can have serious—or even fatal—consequences. Less than a year ago, a 9-year-old old boy in Henry County was left fighting for his life after being struck by a truck while getting off a school bus. Just a few years earlier, two young girls lost their lives in Dillwyn after they were hit while crossing the road to meet their bus.

It isn’t always the fault of the driver when these kinds of events occur, and sometimes even the most careful planning can’t account for a child making a mistake or an impulsive decision. But this is why it is absolutely imperative that motorists remain aware any time they see children waiting for, boarding, or disembarking from a bus.

According to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, drivers are required by law to:

nStop for stopped school buses with flashing red lights and an extended stop sign when approaching from any direction

nRemain stopped until everyone is clear and the bus moves again

nStop whenever the bus is loading or unloading passengers, even if the lights and stop sign are not activated

Anyone who has driven a school bus—and these everyday heroes rarely get the credit they deserve for doing a tremendously challenging job—can attest to the fact that not everyone sees fit to abide by the law.

Several years ago Goochland installed stop-arm cameras as an added level of accountability, a move that almost certainly led to some drivers thinking twice before attempting to slip past a stopped school bus.

Still, in a world where distractions follow us everywhere and the pressure to do more and push ourselves harder continues to ramp up, it’s worth remembering that accidents can happen in seconds.

On behalf of all Goochland children, we ask that drivers obey speed limits, avoid phone use while behind the wheel and keep students’ safety a top priority.