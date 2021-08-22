Back in the day, summer meant it was time to kick off your shoes

In the 1960s, Robert Parker released a hit single called “Barefootin” and it shot to number one accompanied by a dance where everyone hopped around with no shoes.

As I grew older, I clung to the idea that barefoot was better. At some point, the invention of pop top soda cans spelled impending doom for a barefooted society. Sure, there were pockets where the lifestyle flourished and the spirited Woodstock generation held on the bitter end, but a wave of pop top injuries provided the clear writing on the wall for bare feet on America’s streets.

I searched for information regarding the demise of a barefoot culture, but came up empty. I did, however, discover articles by a variety of medical experts touting the benefits of walking without shoes.

Now, I’m the first to admit it’s easy to find a medical expert who will endorse just about any theory you present, and these experts appear to be the most professional and creditable sources anyone could hope for. Sometimes, closer examination reveals a more controversial view of their expertise.

That being said, there is a medical community that does endorse and promote the healthy benefits of walking barefoot. They warn that shoes force us to walk in a less than normal fashion and do not allow feet to develop precise senses of balance.