Back in the day, summer meant it was time to kick off your shoes

Like most Richmonders, last week’s thunderstorms were a welcomed relief for the intense heat of the past few days. Unfortunately, I got stuck in one of those downpours where the water running through a parking lot resembled a small stream and was more than ankle deep.
When I returned to my condo and parked, my shoes were soaked so I removed them and started the walk to my unit barefooted. The sidewalk felt foreign under my untoughened and tender feet, and I suddenly realized I hadn’t walked barefoot outside for years.
It dawned on me that nobody walks around without shoes these days, even on the hottest of Richmond’s signature high humidity scorchers.
Could it be that a nation was going soft and evolved to a level where toughened soles are no longer necessary. And had another piece of Americana slipped away with no one noticing like the local video store.
Growing up in Montgomery as a young child, we never wore shoes during the long extended summer. We had shoes, but preferred the feel of what seemed like cold grass under our feet and spent much of the summer searching for shady spots on the sidewalk.
When we visited family for cookouts, I don’t remember a single pair of shoes in the entire crowd. My confirmation teacher would not approve of me telling you this, but we even attended Sunday School barefooted.
In the 1960s, Robert Parker released a hit single called “Barefootin” and it shot to number one accompanied by a dance where everyone hopped around with no shoes.
As I grew older, I clung to the idea that barefoot was better. At some point, the invention of pop top soda cans spelled impending doom for a barefooted society. Sure, there were pockets where the lifestyle flourished and the spirited Woodstock generation held on the bitter end, but a wave of pop top injuries provided the clear writing on the wall for bare feet on America’s streets.
I searched for information regarding the demise of a barefoot culture, but came up empty. I did, however, discover articles by a variety of medical experts touting the benefits of walking without shoes.
Now, I’m the first to admit it’s easy to find a medical expert who will endorse just about any theory you present, and these experts appear to be the most professional and creditable sources anyone could hope for. Sometimes, closer examination reveals a more controversial view of their expertise.
That being said, there is a medical community that does endorse and promote the healthy benefits of walking barefoot. They warn that shoes force us to walk in a less than normal fashion and do not allow feet to develop precise senses of balance.
Another study lamented the loss of human connection with the soil as a society turns to shoes more and more. That expert presented a theory that took the connection between foot and earth to a new level, and asserted that going barefooted allows us to develop those receptors.
For the sake of balance, I also discovered many more articles listing the health hazards of walking without shoes, many of them eerily similar to incidents regarding the aforementioned pop top.
As a kid, I remember it taking several days at the beginning of summer to develop what we thought were calluses. Within a week we didn’t even notice the gravel driveways in our neighborhood.
But, I’m quickly resigned that going barefooted is not for me, but considering how it feels to slide your naked dogs across a freshly mowed lawn of grass or a cold sidewalk, it just might work for you.